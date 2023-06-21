MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murder in Mobile has been arrested at a home in Indiana, according to a release from the United States Marshals.

Joshua Smiley, 26, has been on the U.S. Marshal’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list for an August 2021 shooting death. Smiley was arrested on June 20 at 1:30 p.m. in a suburb of Indianapolis.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Dillon Crum, 29, was found shot to death inside his home on Amsterdam Street at 10:20 a.m. Smiley was also wanted for federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne, Ind.

In 2019, he was convicted for his role in a 2018 deadly shooting in Fort Wayne. Smiley was sentenced to five years in prison and two years were suspended.