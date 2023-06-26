MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lacedrick Davis, 18, remains in Mobile Metro Jail, and prosecutors hope he will stay there until his trial under Aniah’s Law, which is a law to keep violent repeat offenders behind bars. Davis appeared in court for a bond hearing and is being held with no bond.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing Cedric Lynch, Jr., 27, on Northwest Drive while he was sitting in his car.

Cedric’s mother, Ella, said she was in the courtroom this morning and was relieved to hear that her son’s accused killer was denied bond.

“I love it,” she said. “He needs to be locked up because he’s dangerous and he don’t need to be on the streets.”

According to court documents, Davis went to Lynch’s girlfriend’s home, and hid in the laundry room before shooting Lynch in his car. The girlfriend who also is the mother of Lynch’s child, witnessed the whole thing.

Prosecutors are pushing for Davis to remain in Metro without bond under Aniah’s Law because of the nature of the threats he made towards certain people in the case, according to a spokesperson with the DA’s office.

Ella said Davis threatened her months before her son was killed.

“He threatened my life just like he threatened to take my son’s life and he did just that,” she explained.

Since Davis was denied bond, Lynch’s family can now take a sigh of relief. They hope Aniah’s Law will come into play.

“I think he needs to stay in there,” said Ella. “Like, he don’t need to get out. He’s a menace to society and he just don’t need to get out.”

“I feel a little relieved that he’s been caught, but I most definitely think that he needs to do the time because he did the crime,” explained Taquandra Washam, Cedric Lynch’s sister.

“I’m just satisfied,” said Cedric Lynch Sr., the father of Cedric Lynch, Jr.

Davis’ hearing for Aniah’s Law is set for Friday, June 30.