Mobile MPO wants feedback on long-range transportation plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Transportation officials want your feedback on long-range plans for the Mobile Area. The Mobile Metropolitan planning organization is having a meeting Wednesday afternoon seeking input on their long-range transportation plan.

Chad: These are issues that normally wouldn’t receive a lot of attention but following the recent fight over the I-10 Mobile River Bridge toll, people are keeping a close eye on the MPO.

Tonight’s meeting is focused on getting public input at the MPO updates its long term transportation plan for 2045. That meeting runs from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the GM&O building in downtown Mobile. According to a news release, it’s a plan “that set priorities for spending federal funds on transportation projects in the Mobile Urban Area over the next 25 years. These projects include improvements to highways, roads, bridges, transit facilities and service, bicycle and pedestrian routes, and related enhancements.”

There has also been some talk of an alternative bridge project. An MPO official says it’s in the long-range plan as a visionary project but there’s no money in the plan to fund it at this time.

