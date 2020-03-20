Coronavirus Cancellations

Mobile movement aims to support locally-owned restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a movement being promoted Friday to support locally-owned restaurants that have been forced to close their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Mobile and the Downtown Mobile Alliance are encouraging people to order take-out or curbside pick-up for Mobile Takeout Day.

If you don’t want to order take-out, you can also buy gift cards to support your favorite restaurants. You’re asked to use #MobileStrong to share your order and tag the restaurant.

Some restaurants can sell to-go cocktails, as well.

Visit Mobile is keeping a list of who all is open during the crisis.

