Mobile mother shot and killed in Sage Avenue apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother getting her two girls ready for school was shot to death inside her Sage Avenue apartment.

It had been a quiet morning at Briarwood Apartments but that quiet was shattered by gunfire. 31-year-old Raymona Morris was shot to death inside her apartment just before seven o’clock Thursday morning. Her two young children were getting ready for school at the time of the violence.

Neighbor Arthur Lewis says he was awakened by noises coming from Morris’ apartment. “Then I head the dun, dun, dun, dun and I heard somebody running. I just thought it was the kids running until I got my morning coffee and by that time I looked out my window and saw the police cars like they been out there for a minute and I was like woah. That’s when I realized what really had happened when I saw the kids sitting in the car crying.”

Mobile Police have not made an arrest in this case yet. They say this is an active homicide investigation.