Mobile mother charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was booked on a murder charge Friday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Tatyana Edwards, 26, surrendered to Metro Jail just before 6 p.m.

Police began investigating this case on Sunday. That’s when the child was taken to USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital after being found in full cardiac arrest. The boy died from his injuries on Wednesday.

An autopsy showed the child died from severe head trauma and other injuries, according to MPD. Investigators said there were signs the child had been abused for some time.