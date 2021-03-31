Mobile mother charged with death of newborn who allegedly tested positive for drugs, died hours after birth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile woman is being charged with the death of her newborn who allegedly tested positive for drugs and died just hours after she gave birth.

The case stems back to 2017 when Miranda Smith gave birth to a baby girl.

Court records show she was indicted in 2019 for chemical endangerment of a child but the charges were recently upgraded to chemical endangerment of a child which resulted in death, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Ashley Rich, Mobile County District Attorney, says the charge was upgraded based on new evidence that hasn’t been revealed in open court.

Court documents show Smith’s newborn died just hours after she was born and say both tested positive for some sort of drug.

On Wednesday, Smith appeared in-person for her arraignment and plead not guilty to the charge.

WKRG News 5 was the only media outlet there for her court proceeding.

Smith declined to be interviewed but her attorney, Jason Darley, says she is innocent.

“She’s not guilty, she didn’t kill her child, she didn’t do anything to cause the death of her child,” says Darley. “It’s devastating. It has ruined her life all over again and it has opened the wounds that should have never had to be reopened. The death of a child is terrible. It’s probably one of the worst things a person can experience and she’s going to be racked over all this again.”

Smith remains out of custody on bond.

A disposition hearing has been set for June 24.