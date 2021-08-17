Mobile mother charged in 2018 death of special needs child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is charged with manslaughter in the death of her 8-year-old special needs child.

Zedria Rankin, 36, was booked into jail Monday night on a grand jury indictment. The indictment says Rankin caused LeBrawn Rankin’s death by failing to adequately care for him. The document also claims Rankin abused the child on more than one occasion.

The criminal charges come on top of a wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2020 by LeBrawn’s estate. It alleges inaction by DHR and neglect by the child’s mother contributed to his death.

LeBrawn Rankin died in 2018. Mobile Police said months later the child died of natural causes and no criminal charges were filed at that time.

