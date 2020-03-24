MPD: Mobile mother arrested after 1-year-old dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department told News 5 Tuesday that a 1-year-old was found unconscious and non-responsive pm Andrews road in Mobile Monday night.
Child-Endangering Welfare
On Monday, March 23,The Mobile Police Department
2020at approximately 10:43 p.m., police responded to the 5600 blockof Andrews Road in reference to a 1-year- child found unconscious and non-responsive. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The mother, 23-year-old Alexis Ansley was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Another woman listed as living at the same address, Donnetta Ansley, was also arrested and booked on the same charge.
