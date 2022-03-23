MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The mother accused of using heroin during the pregnancy and labor of her third child that allegedly led to the newborn’s death pleaded not guilty in court.

Amanda Malpas is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child leading to death.

Malpas was previously granted a $75,000 bond but still remains behind bars as of Wednesday, March 23.

The judge appointed an attorney with the public defender’s office to represent her case.

Her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Malpas’ preliminary hearing has been set for April 13.

Investigators say they were called to her home in the Dawes area on March 5 when she was giving birth.

When first responders arrived, they say she had a needle from shooting heroin was still in her arm and her newborn was struggling to breathe.

The baby was rushed to the hospital and died the same day.

Investigators also say Malpas admitted to using drugs during her pregnancy.

The toxicology results for the newborn are pending.

