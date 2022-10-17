MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother charged in the death of her 6-year-old son, nearly a year after he was found dead. The boy was found last December at the Oak Knoll Apartments on Navco Road.

Court documents show the child was exposed to some sort of chemical that caused his death nearly a week before his body was found inside their apartment.

On December 1st, 2021, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at the Oak Knoll Apartments. Mobile police found the boy after finding his mother unconscious in the parking lot of a furniture store in West Mobile, 12 miles from the apartment.

At the time, police believed the woman was involved in her son’s death.

45-year-old Kristina Rankins was booked into Metro Jail early Sunday morning, charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death.

According to court documents, Rankins is accused of knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally causing the child to be exposed to, ingest or inhale, or have contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance, or drug paraphernalia which led to the boy’s death.

It’s not clear how the child was exposed, or to what he was exposed. Rankins was on bond for criminal mischief charges at the time of the child’s death. A judge Monday held her without bond. She’s expected to be back in court November 22.