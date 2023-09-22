MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Water pressure at the Mobile County Metro Jail has been restored to normal, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

WKRG News 5 received multiple tips from viewers regarding possible water issues at the jail. These tips suggested there was no water at the jail.

We reached out to the MCSO for information. An official with the sheriff’s office said there was water in the jail, but there had been a problem with the water pressure.

They said Mobile Area Water & Sewer System employees had been called to the jail and had fixed the issues.