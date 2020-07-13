Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver fighting coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The warden of Mobile Metro Jail has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Trey Oliver is at home recovering. He tells WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh that he “feels like death,” but he is “breathing on his own.” He said the virus came on like food poisoning. He has chills, moderate muscle aches, shortness of breath, and a tightness in his chest. He said he’s been in bed for five days. He did NOT lose his sense of smell and taste.

Since the pandemic began, Mobile Metro jail has had seventy-two inmates and forty-four (including the warden) employees test positive. One employee has died. Ceda Williams was a medical assistant. You can read more about that here.

WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh interviewed Oliver about Covid 19 at Metro Jail just days before his diagnosis.

“In one respect, this is a large hospital. We have a patient count of 1500. There is a lot of room for the virus to be brought in. It’s an ongoing hourly struggle, and things change hourly as far as housing assignments,” Oliver said.

Oliver says Metro Jail is overcrowded, and that social distancing is impossible. The staff isolates inmates who are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

“We have some signs out front that say, ‘Behind these walls are heroes.’ Our people don’t have to look for the front lines. We are the front lines,” Oliver said.

Oliver responded to criticisms from family members of inmates who have complained about how the jail staff has handled coroanvirus among inmates.

“You are waiting for the other foot to drop because all it takes is one small mistake to expose a group of people. You never know who has it. We are doing the best we can,” Oliver said.

Oliver says his symptoms come in waves, he hopes to be “over the hump” soon.”

