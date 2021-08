MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it would be closing in-person visitation.

Mobile Metro Jail effective immediately, closed their “on-site “remote visitation at Metro Jail until further notice because of rising Covid-19 cases. Covid cases in Mobile County continue to rise, the jail taking this measure to ensure inmate safety.

Virtual visitation is still available. You can find the link to that access through their website here.