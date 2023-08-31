MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer was arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Odom, 32, was arrested and booked into Metro Jail just after midnight Thursday morning. Odom began working as a corrections officer with Mobile Metro Jail on July 25, 2020.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said “We will continue to arrest those who are selling and trafficking drugs in our community and that includes the jail. I don’t care if you are a corrections officer, Deputy, inmate or Drug dealer on the streets, you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Odom is charged with trafficking fentanyl, attempt to distribute drugs and first-degree attempt to promote prison contraband.