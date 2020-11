MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile McDonald’s manager is the recipient of the Ray Kroc Award — a global award named after the restaurant chain’s founder.

Lashanta Bettis received a cash prize and a trophy with the award that recognizes the top-performing managers of McDonald’s Restaurants globally.

The franchise owners in Mobile nominated Bettis for the award. She has been an employee since 2011.