MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he will have the proposed map for redistricting changes to the city council by the end of this week, the city council will then review those plans.

A big point of contention was making sure everyone’s voices were counted and included in the new map.

Dozens packed the Mobile City Council chambers, hoping to make their voices heard as the city re-draws the city council district lines.

“We have been able to achieve over 50% black voting age for District 7, which now makes four of our seven City Council districts majority black population as well as majority-black voting age,” said Stimpson.

District 7, on the city’s northwest side, will move from a majority-white district to a majority-black district, and the black voting age was a big concern for many.

“It is our desire to move forward together to advance this city. Together, we want to see mobile prosper. We want to see mobile grow. But we want to make sure that we are totally inclusive and we avail ourselves to the needs and the concerns of a total community and I believe we’re going to move in that direction,” said Reverand Clinton Johnson, who spoke in front of the council.

Overall, those who attended were more pleased with the city’s progress in re-drawing the lines.

“I don’t think that anybody got everything they wanted, but I think everybody got something and we’re trying to be as fair and as transparent and inclusive as possible, and I think they do appreciate that,” said James Barber, the mayor’s Chief of Staff.

As they continue to figure out how to best represent the city’s changing demographics

“We all have given we all have taken this the first time, You know, in the history that we’re about to do anything you know to create this type of change,” said Mobile City Councilmember Cory Penn.

City leaders are currently meeting with District 1 constituents about the proposed changes. They are holding the final redistricting meeting with the public in District 3 Wednesday, at the Christ Temple Apostolic Church at 6:00 p.m.