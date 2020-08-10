Mobile mayor to nominate new fire chief this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is expected to nominate a new fire chief this week.

According to Tuesday’s Mobile City Council agenda, Mayor Stimpson plans to introduce a resolution appointing Jeremy Lami as Chief of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. This comes about two weeks after the current chief, Mark Sealy, announced his retirement after serving in the department for 29 years.

According to the department’s website, Jeremy Lami is the current Chief of Staff. His bio was not published when WKRG News 5 checked their website. However, a Facebook post made by Mobile-Fire Rescue in 2019 announced Lami earned the distinction/certification of Executive Fire Officer, as set by the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy.

LATEST STORIES: