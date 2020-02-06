Mobile mayor to issue proclamation to ‘allow’ New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will read a proclamation to “allow” New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras at the inaugural lighting of the Mardi Gras tree Thursday night.

The birthplace of Mardi Gras now boasts the world’s largest Mardi Gras Tree. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council President Levon Manzie will light the Mardi Gras Tree in Mardi Gras Park at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park, and the crowd will be treated to music by Blow House Band. Face painters and balloon artists will perform their skills, and Rouses and Toomey’s have donated treats.

All are invited to attend.

Rain can’t dampen the Mardi Gras spirit, but it may move the pre-lighting festivities into the History Museum of Mobile.

