Mobile Mayor Stimpson releases 100 day agenda for third term

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, after swearing in Monday for a third term, released on Tuesday what his office called “an ambitious agenda” for the first 100 days of his administration.

A news release announced the theme for Stimpson’s third term is “Uniting Mobile Through Action” and aims to “fulfill the original vision of One Mobile — a safer, more business and family friendly city.”

“Eight years ago, we cast a bold vision for our city,” Stimpson said in the release, “and you shared that vision. Mobile has been undergoing a transformation, and in the last campaign we told you that we are not done yet. My team and I have laid the groundwork to make the first 100 working days of my third term the productive yet as we work with the Mobile City Council to address public safety, infrastructure, the growth of the city, the economy, tourism and resiliency.”

According to a City of Mobile webpage, the 100 day plan is part of a larger 1,000 day framework for Stimpson’s third term. That 100 day agenda is broken down into seven categories — Protect, Grow, Hire, Connect, Enjoy, Visit and Ready Mobile — each with its own list of specific goals.

Protect Mobile

“There is no function of government more important than public safety, and protecting Mobile remains one of the administration’s top priorities. In the next term, we’ll be continuing to innovate the way our police, fire and medical services are provided to the public. We’ll be implementing new technologies and adding new facilities that will make Mobile a safer place to live. We’ll also be working with our governmental partners to make sure that our laws and our courtrooms provide first responders with the tools needed to do their jobs effectively.”

Break ground on the new MPD Precinct 1

Design new police and fire Headquarters

Roll out MPD neighborhood engagement plan

Purchase shot detection technology

Establish new early intervention partnership with MCPSS

Launch virtual municipal courtrooms

Install virtual technology in all courtrooms with government partners

Update fire, building and maintenance code

Break ground on new MFRD training center

Select site for new Toulminville fire station

Introduce aggravated menacing legislation

Promote ratification of Aniah’s Law

Introduce Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)

Complete AL Power 19,000 LED light replacement

Begin replacement of interstate LED lights

Establish department of Animal Services

Initiate improvements at the Animal Shelter

Complete “Breaking Barriers” mental health training for MPD and MFRD

Hire 30 additional firefighters through SAFER federal grant

Launch new MPD Website

Release MFRD 2022 5-year strategic plan

Release MPD 2022 5-year strategic plan

Grow Mobile

“For years people have debated whether it is more prudent to grow Mobile through the annexation of areas to the west or put resources into the current City limits. Mayor Stimpson campaigned on a plan to do both, and his administration is prepared to do so. We’ve already made great efforts to reduce blight and expand affordable housing within the city limits. In the 1,000 Days we’re going to take those efforts to the next level. Within the next 100 Days, we’ll be presenting a plan for the City Council’s consideration that would put our population above 200,000 — a designation that would make the City of Mobile eligible for millions of dollars in additional federal grants every year.”

Adopt the Unified Development Code

Conduct needs assessment & select demonstration neighborhood for toolkit

Release Annexation Plan

Launch interactive Capital Project Dashboard

Announce ARP affordable housing site selections

1,000 Homes by 2026 update

Launch Citizen’s Academy

Announce ARP Social Services Awards

Hire Mobile

“You cannot have a great City without great jobs, and we want to keep the momentum in Mobile by continuing to invest in new jobs and economic growth. We are going to create an environment that helps existing businesses thrive and makes it easier to launch a new business, whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or an experienced business owner. We will also continue to support emerging talent from our community and Mobile’s minority-owned businesses so that success and opportunity are within reach to all Mobilians.”

Improve business license application and renewal process

Launch interactive business license website

Launch interactive land use website

Award small business funding through new ARP grants

Host Empowered by GoDaddy Partnership for DBE training

Graduate first class of Contractors College

Establish network of emerging talent

Establish the Buy Local Pledge

Host local business market for Small Business Saturday

Announce Lending Tree Bowl Grant recipients

Engage Master Plan contract for IDB Brookley property

Kickoff the 6th Annual YES Initiative Summer Jobs program

Connect Mobile

“For Mobile to thrive, Mobilians must be connected to one another, to our natural resources and to the world. Over the next four years, we will continue to rebuild our infrastructure and increase the walkability of our community to connect our neighborhoods to each other and citizens and visitors to the places where they work and play. We will also continue to push for a solution to transpiration challenges by pursuing a new bridge on Interstate 10 and helping to move Mobile’s commercial passenger terminal to the Brookley Aeroplex. All these things help improve Mobilians quality of life and connect our community and economy to the world.”

Open Broad Street from Springhill to Dauphin

Open Baltimore Street rebuild

Break ground on Texas Street rebuild

Zeigler Blvd rebuild – open from Cody to Schillinger

Airport Blvd Street synchronization – complete design

Government Street synchronization – implement timing and controls

Award Downtown streets optimization design contract

Complete Medal of Honor Park sidewalks

Complete University Blvd sidewalks

Complete Airport Blvd repaving

Introduce new procedure for neighborhood traffic calming measures

Enjoy Mobile

“Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a guest, we want everyone to Enjoy Mobile when they’re here. We can do that by continuing to improve and expand the entertainment and recreational opportunities in our city. We’re going to repair parks and improve parks and build new parks like the one-of-a-kind facility we’ll be designing on the Brookley by the Bay property. Within the coming months, we’ll also be moving forward with plans to activate our downtown riverfront and revitalize the Mobile Civic Center so they can both be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Host first Battle Down South Partnership Skate Event at Public Safety Memorial

Host the first Iron Bowl Block Party on Dauphin Street

Host the first Holiday Bazaar

Host a Holiday Edition Roll Mobile at the Civic Center

Host December, January, and February ArtWalks

Release design of Hall of Cooper Riverside Park to activate the riverfront

Engage stakeholders to determine Civic Center plan

Design contract for Brookley by the Bay and begin community engagement

Begin demo of old Zeibach property at Perch Creek Preserve

Perch Creek Preserve design community meeting

Break ground on new synthetic turf combo field at Matthews Park

Design future Trimmier Park upgrades

Kickoff conceptual design phase for Municipal Park athletic fields

Open new playground at Crawford Murphy Park

Open City’s first pickleball courts at Stotts Park

Complete Mardi Gras Park upgrades

Complete Lavretta Park upgrades

Complete upgrades to phase I of Lyons Park

Complete upgrades at Medal of Honor Park

Complete pavilion upgrades at Langan Park

Complete upgrades to Copeland-Cox Tennis Center

Complete Bienville Square fountain restoration

Complete upgrades at Figures Park

Open Floretta Fortune Walking Trail at Figures Park

Launch initiative to increase public/private investment in the arts

Begin Dotch Community Center Amphitheater upgrades

Visit Mobile

“We must continue to promote Mobile as a tourist destination for families, organizations, and everyone else. We can do this by continuing to work with the partners who’ve been instrumental in selling Mobile to the world. We are going to improve the Mobile experience, focus on ecotourism projects, elevate the rich cultural history and story of Africatown, and bring back our cruise ship. “

Bring back the Cruise Ship

Complete film/music industry economic impact study

Reestablish citizen tourism ambassador program

Community engagement for Africatown Welcome Center design

Release Clotilda documentary

Announce ARP tourism contracts

Ready Mobile

“When we say we want to Ready Mobile, we are talking about the future. We must lay the groundwork that helps ensure city services can continue despite shocks to our community like the ones we’ve seen over the past two years from a global pandemic and multiple hurricanes. For the City of Mobile, being “Ready” means being a resilient and sustainable community with the operational and financial stability to tackle persistent challenges like flooding, recycling, litter, and natural disasters.”

Launch household hazardous waste collection event

Launch new citizen litter collection tool

Launch Litter Free Mobile website

Kickoff shopping center litter demonstration project

Launch litter free leader’s program

Kickoff youth litter education program

Assess and streamline the execution of homeless services

Develop after-action plan on COVID-19 for future use

Release citizen recycling survey results

Establish backup plan should recycling services be interrupted

Partner with new organizations to expand recycling opportunities

Establish timeline to add electric vehicles to the City fleet

Utilize new software to improve efficiency of garbage collection

Install standby generators at key intersections

Update hurricane action checklist for all city departments

Purchase new pension software

Complete 2021 CAFR

Announce the first My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Summit

Support City-wide cleanup events with community partners

Launch a Resilience Assessment

Stimpson was reelected in August 2021.

One Mobile, a concept Stimpson pioneered in his first Mayoral race in 2012, developed in 2014 into a now-defunct nonprofit organization.