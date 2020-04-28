MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city curfew will be lifted at midnight on April 30, with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order expiring.
The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, a new “safer-at-home” ordinance would be in effect across Alabama that would gradually open up part of the state’s economy.
LATEST STORIES
- Reports of PPE shortage at VA facilities raise questions from lawmakers
- LIVE: Tuscaloosa Mayor to discuss reopen plans during city council meeting
- Laredo will still require face masks, shelter-in-place despite governor’s orders
- 2 men drink disinfectants in attempt to stop coronavirus, Georgia poison center reports
- Mobile Mayor Stimpson: City curfew will be lifted on April 30