Mobile Mayor Stimpson: City curfew will be lifted on April 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city curfew will be lifted at midnight on April 30, with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order expiring.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, a new “safer-at-home” ordinance would be in effect across Alabama that would gradually open up part of the state’s economy.

