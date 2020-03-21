Mobile mayor says he hopes to have COVID-19 testing kits by end of next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Friday that he hopes to have testing kits for COVID-19 available by the end of next week.
Two testing sites have been set up in Mobile at The Grounds and Ladd Peebles Stadium.
Testing will only be available for those who are sick and showing symptoms of COVID-19.
