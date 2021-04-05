Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson seeking funding for additional body cameras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Monday the city is considering an agreement to purchase more than 300 additional body cameras for the Mobile Police Department. Read his full statement below:

Tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider an agreement with Axon Enterprises to

purchase more than 300 additional body cameras so that all sworn officers of the Mobile Police

Department can be outfitted with at least one.

The department currently has more than 500 body cameras available for uniformed officers, but if approved by the Mobile City Council, this $1.3 million allocation would purchase hundreds of new cameras to be distributed to officers of every rank and within every department at MPD.

When MPD first began the use of body cameras under Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration, the focus was on personnel who routinely interacted with the public such as traffic and patrol officers. To benefit the public and police officers, the decision was made last summer to explore ways of outfitting all sworn officers with body cameras to improve transparency and safety.

“Having body cameras available protects good officers from frivolous or unfounded complaints, and it also helps identify when mistakes or misconduct do occur,” Mayor Stimpson said. “I believe this investment is one that will provide greater transparency while helping to better protect officers and citizens. I want to thank Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste for helping to put this package together and the Mobile City Council for making these funds available.”

