Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson responds to viral police ‘homeless quilt’ photo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted a statement on the viral photo of two Mobile police officers holding up what is dubbed a “quilt” made of panhandling signs.

I am aware of the photo of our Mobile Police officers that was posted on Facebook. The photo was inappropriate and reflected poorly on the City of Mobile. We do not condone it and it is not consistent with the professionalism or the values of our Police Department.

Chief Battiste has apologized on behalf of the department and we are taking corrective steps. The City of Mobile is here to serve all of our citizens, with respect for all. It is the sworn duty of our officers to protect and serve.

Day in and day out, they do an amazing job for our citizens – often for those in the most challenging circumstances. It is unfortunate when one poor decision overshadows the good work of so many. This has been a learning experience for all involved.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson