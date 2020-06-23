COVID-19 update: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson meets with mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson met with the mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities Monday to share ideas on how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimpson traveled to Prattville for the meeting. Police chiefs and finance directors from across the state also attended the meeting. The mayors were briefed by representatives from the FBI on law enforcement activity, and Gov. Kay Ivey and members of her cabinet were also in attendance.

Today I traveled to Prattville for a meeting of the mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities. While we speak regularly by phone, this was the first time since early this year that we’ve been able to meet together in person. It was good as always to share ideas and best practices among our cities. With so much going on across the state – from COVID, to protests, to budget issues – we had plenty to discuss. On this occasion we included our police chiefs and finance directors, enabling them to network and work through common issues facing the cities. We received a briefing on law enforcement activity from representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We also had the opportunity to hear from Gov. Kay Ivey as well as key members of her cabinet. I always come away from these gatherings with a notebook full of new ideas and lessons learned that can help us with the challenges we face in Mobile. I wish I could tell you that we have all the answers and a plan to solve every problem we face. The reality is every day brings a new set of challenges – as well as a new set of opportunities to improve our cities. We continue to listen, learn and work hard each day to keep you safe and build a brighter future for our children. I’m grateful for the relationships we’ve built which are helping us in times of crisis. And, I’m grateful to serve as your mayor. When we are united and our faith is strong, we can overcome any challenge. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

As of Monday night, there have been 3,036 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County, out of 41,197 total tests. For the week ending Friday, 10.7 percent of people tested for COVID-19 were found to be positive.

