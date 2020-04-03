Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issues stay-at-home order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a stay-at-home order for the city of Mobile.

In addition to the stay-at-home order, a curfew has been issued from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed.

