Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issues stay-at-home order

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) --The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says deputies have had to go to some businesses deemed non-essential in the county that were defying the Governor's order to close to help stop the spread of Covid 19. Some of those were identified as bars.

But many other businesses that were ordered to close seem to have done so. The order from Governor Kay Ivey was intended to keep more people from being out and about and hopefully, staying at home.