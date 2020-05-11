Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives Monday update on COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gave an update on COVID-19 in Mobile Monday afternoon.
Watch the video above to see his message.
LATEST STORIES
- Ohio restaurant adds shower curtain dividers between tables for coronavirus guidelines
- 26-year-old surfer killed in shark attack was passionate about the sport
- Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
- Elon Musk tweet-responds local leaders inviting Tesla to relocate to South Texas
- Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers