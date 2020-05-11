Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives Monday update on COVID-19

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- ALEA is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her house in Citronelle Monday.

ALEA says on May 11, Ashton Corley left her residence and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. She may be traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata bearing Alabama tag # 2CH9971.