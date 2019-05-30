Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives 2.5% cost of living raise to all city employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a cost of living pay raise for all city employees.

The mayor sent out the following email:

“To our residents and city employees, This is to inform you that a 2.5% cost of living pay adjustment has gone into effect for all employees for the pay period beginning May 25, 2019. The adjustment will be reflected in paychecks received on June 14, 2019. Thank you for your service to the City of Mobile. Sincerely,



Mayor Sandy Stimpson“

This comes out more than two weeks after the Mobile City Council unanimously approved cost of living raises for only merit system city employees.

After the amendment was approved, the mayor said more than 100 people would be excluded, including the assistant fire and assistant police chiefs.

Right after the approval, the mayor announced to the media he would not be approving the resolution for the raises.

At the time, Mayor Stimpson said he would not approve a raise until every employee can get a raise.