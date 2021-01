MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Monday announced he’s officially seeking a third term in office. Mayor Stimpson made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook.

“I’m asking for your continued support and your vote, now is not the time to let up,” said Stimpson in the video. “With your support, the best is yet to come.”

City Councilman Fred Richardson and Municipal Judge Karlos Finley have also announced their intentions to run for mayor.