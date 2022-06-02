MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Mobile Police Officer Sgt. John Young expressed his outrage over the gun violence in Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson came out with his response.

The mayor responded through a video posted on Youtube. Stimpson said, “I’d like to begin by sharing my condolences with the family of Ciara Jackson. I know that you’re heartbroken as so many are. Many people are praying for you. I also just finished listening to Sgt. John Young’s interview; I share his outrage. I hope you share his outrage. I hope that it’s the thing that we needed to galvanize bringing us together so that we can work together to make sure this doesn’t continue to happen, not just to our young people, but to all of our citizens in the city of Mobile. We need your help. It’s going to take all of us.”

Within two days, Ciara Jackson, 14, and Lequinten Morrissette, 11, were shot and killed in Mobile. On Wednesday, Sgt. John Young asked, “when is enough, enough?” Many people who watched the video of Sgt. John Young also expressed their outrage over the recent shootings.

In a later news conference, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said he was in support of Sgt. John Young who was also outraged at the recent shootings.