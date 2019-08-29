Mobile Mayor responds to Eastern Shore MPO vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is responding to the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization’s vote to remove the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project from their transportation plan.

Mayor Stimpson tweeted, ” Regarding the bridge – Gov. Ivey asked for more time to find alternatives to the toll model. I believe that, given time, she would have been successful. The members of the Mobile MPO agreed, as reflected by their unanimous vote on Aug 22. Our region is growing, tourism is booming and the City of Mobile is adding jobs like never before. We need new infrastructure to accommodate that growth. I’m disappointed we could not find a path forward but we will continue to work with anyone and everyone to find consensus for a solution. Mobile and Baldwin counties have jointly pursued this project for more than 20 years. The journey continues, and the road ahead of us is full of possibility. “

On Wednesday the Eastern Shore MPO voted 8-1 to remove the new bridge project from their transportation plan. Governor Ivey said that killed the entire project.