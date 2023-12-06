MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has broken his silence after a 9-year-old was shot and killed while sleeping on a couch in her home early Tuesday morning.

Cailee Knight was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting that happened at her home on the 1100 block of Rhett Drive around 2 a.m.

“Like so many others across our community and beyond, I have been praying for the family of Cailee Knight. Cailee’s bright future was robbed from her as she slept innocently on her couch,” Stimpson said. “No family should ever have to experience this in our city. Our children deserve to be safe in their own homes.”

It is believed that Cailee’s 16-year-old brother was the intended target, according to Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said he believed the shooting was gang-related. In a city council meeting Tuesday, Barber said the shooting was senseless.

“Mobile Police officers are diligently looking for anyone involved in this senseless and reckless tragedy. I have full confidence that the perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice,” Stimpson continued.

Police believe there were two suspects involved in the shooting. It is also believed the suspects were using an AR-15 rifle.

Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said he is ready to prosecute the killers.

“It is horrifying and heartbreaking that a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was asleep in her home,” Blackwood said in a release Wednesday. “Our children must be protected. The sanctity of our homes must be protected.”

“We must come together as a community to put an end to this kind of outrageous and lawless behavior. In the meantime, I ask that all Mobilians continue to wrap Cailee’s family in love and prayer,” Stimpson said.

