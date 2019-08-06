Mobile mayor reaffirms school unity amid split talk in 2018

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County Superintendent of Schools Chresal Threadgill are happy to see each other, amid a tour of Dunbar Magnet School. The two had a brief tour in front of cameras Tuesday morning. It was in part to send a larger message. Last year there was some talk of the city breaking away and forming its own school district. Mobile’s Mayor said he wanted to put that idea to bed.

“I’ve been meeting with Mr. Threadgill for the last several months almost 8 months now during that time we’ve developed a relationship understand what he’s trying to do we support that and recognize to have a city school system was going to be very disruptive and he’s got a vision he’s going to implement a plan for our children to succeed and they deserve,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Threadgill says they’ve worked hard to build trust with city leadership. They argue splitting city schools from the county would not benefit either side in the long run.