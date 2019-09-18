Mobile Mayor proposes ‘Plan B’ for Civic Center redo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is rolling out a new plan for the redevelopment of the Mobile Civic Center. Calling it ‘Plan B,’ the mayor says it has been well-received by groups that have seen it, including Mardi Gras organizations that were critical of previous plans that included demolishing the Civic Center arena.

Among the proposals in ‘Plan B,’ demolishing the Expo Hall and keeping the auditorium, which would be separated from the arena by a walkway. Housing would be added on the Lawrence Street side to buffer the venue from the neighborhood. A new multi-level parking garage would also be built.

“Behind the theater is the parking deck—behind the parking deck could be a hotel or office building,” Mayor Stimpson said.

He hopes to work with the only current bidder on the redevelopment project, real estate and entertainment developer The Cordish Companies, to create a live entertainment venue on the south side of the arena, where the parking lot is currently located.

“What we’re going to show them by giving them the plan is this is what Mobilians want, now how can you embellish and improve upon this,” he said.

Mayor Stimpson expects the project would be done in phases, much of it past his time in office.

“I could see something starting in 2021, actual construction starting in 2021 but I believe it could be a 10 or 15-year build-out,” he told News 5.

That’s because this proposed plan would include relocating some nearby overpasses, which would create about thirteen more acres of green space.

While the mayor didn’t put a price tag on the overall project, it would certainly be in the tens of millions of dollars.