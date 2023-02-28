MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is hoping to provide support to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office to better help them deal with a backlog of local criminal cases.

The Mobile City Council meeting is set to discuss the resolution that would “authorize a three-year intergovernmental agreement between the City of Mobile and Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office.”

If the agreement is authorized, $500,000 from the City’s budget surplus would be given to the DA’s office over the course of three years, making the total amount given to the DA’s office $1.5 million.

Ever since our judicial system was severely slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, local prosecutors have been working diligently to address the backing of thousands of local criminal cases. As the newly elected District Attorney, Keith Blackwood has already proven to be a dedicated partner in our mission to make Mobile a safer place to live, work and raise a family. We are thankful we’re in a position to support and expand upon the great work his staff is already doing. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

The Mobile City Council is set to vote on the resolution on Tuesday, March 7, “to allow time for additional research and public input.”