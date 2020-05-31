Mobile Mayor: ‘Our city mourns the death of George Floyd’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson went to Facebook on Sunday to announce that the city of Mobile mourns the death of George Floyd. Mayor Stimpson said “We share the pain and frustration being expressed by so many in the wake of this tragedy.”

Mayor Stimpson also said that the city of Mobile has come far with to build the relationship between the community and law enforcement, but have a long way to go.

He wrote: “Our City mourns the death of George Floyd and we condemn the indefensible actions of the police officers in Minnesota who took his life. We share the pain and frustration being expressed by so many in the wake of this tragedy. We join the voices demanding justice. There is a systemic problem which must be addressed at every level in America, from local to federal government. We have worked hard in Mobile to build the relationship between the community and law enforcement. We have more work to do. As elected officials, community leaders, police officers and citizens, we must work together to achieve justice.”

The post comes hours before a protest planned in Mobile for Sunday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES