MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While official results in the annexation special election were still being tabulated, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson in an email Tuesday night announced that the city is now Alabama’s second largest.

A spokesperson from the city confirmed that the Cottage Hill, Kings Branch and Orchard Corridors all voted in favor of annexation, while the Airport Corridor voted against annexation.

“I’ll start this evening by proclaiming this: God answers prayers!” Stimpson wrote. “So many Mobilians, friends, supporters, staff members and community partners have prayed for our efforts to grow the City of Mobile, and this evening, those prayers were answered. Thousands of voters in West Mobile went to the polls today and elected to join our city.”

On Tuesday, voters in four communities went to the polls. On the ballot: whether or not to have their communities annexed into the City of Mobile. At the time of Stimpson’s email, election officials had not released official results.

“Thousands of voters in West Mobile went to the polls today and elected to join our city,” Stimpson wrote. “What this means for Mobile’s future cannot be overstated. This is a monumental day for our community.”

The Mobile City Council approved Stimpson’s annexation proposal on May 9, 2023.

“Expanding Mobile’s city limits to the West and bringing in additional residents will help secure future revenue and grant opportunities to support projects and improvements throughout the city,” Stimpson said. “Today’s vote ensures Mobile can continue its long history of growing to the West while preventing us from becoming landlocked by surrounding municipalities. The neighborhoods that went to the polls today have made a decisive choice about their future. By joining the city, they have secured nationally accredited police, fire and EMS protection, and other public services such as trash and garbage collection. We look forward to serving these new residents as full citizens.”