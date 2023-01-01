MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve.

“Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event,” said Stimpson.

Stimpson also said he met with “leadership of the Mobile Police Department” and that a task force has been launched to find the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Officers were called to downtown Mobile just after 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for shots fired call. One person was shot and killed, while nine others were shot and have injuries ranging from non-life threatening to severe. No one has been arrested for the shooting.