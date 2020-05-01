Mobile mayor asking city council to approve grant program to help small businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking city council to approve funds for a grant program to help small businesses.

A special meeting is being held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 1.

The council will vote to authorize and approve an emergency grant program for small businesses in

response to COVID-19 called “Ignite Mobile.” The grants will range from $1,500 to $2,500 for businesses with up to 25 employees.

Eligible businesses include the following:

Entertainment venues:

1. Night clubs

2. Bowling alleys

3. Concert venues

4. Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

5. Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

6. Indoor children’s play areas

7. Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic Facilities:

8. Fitness centers and commercial gyms

9. Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

10. Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

Close-contact Service Providers:

11. Barber shops

12. Hair salons

13. Waxing salons

14. Threading salons

15. Nail salons and spas

16. Body art facilities and tattoo services

17. Tanning salons

18. Massage therapy establishments and services

ii) Be a for-profit business;

iii) Have had an average payroll of 25 employees or less during the past 365 days;

iv) Have not received payment under the Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”);

v) Have not received unemployment compensation as a sole proprietorship or otherwise;

vi) Hold a current and valid City of Mobile business license and be current on all City of Mobile taxes and fees as of March 1, 2020;

vii) Have their principal place of business within the Mobile city limits.

viii) Confirm negative business impacts due to COVID-19.

View the agenda for the meeting here.