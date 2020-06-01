Mobile mayor and police chief speak to crowds at Downtown protest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste was at the protest from its beginning. Mayor Sandy Stimpson made an appearance as march ended at Mardi Gras Park.

A protester asked, “Where were you during the actual protest?” Mayor Sandy Stimpson responded and said, “I came down here right now to support Chief Battiste.”

Both city leaders faced tense moments with the crowd.

Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “Listen! If you want an answer, you’ve got to listen. You have to be willing to listen. It’s not what you saw and what you know, it’s what you can prove, and can you prove that it was the intent of that officer to…” Protesters cut off Chief Battiste from speaking and said, “He was smiling bro. You know you’ve seen him smiling.”

When speaking to a crowd, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “It’s impossible for anybody to know anything and if you think that’s going to happen, you have an unrealistic expectation.” A protester responded and said, “I don’t believe nothing is impossible. The mayor replied and said, “I suggest that you can run for office then.”

Shortly after, Mayor Stimpson made a quick exit as he was followed by a crowd while his car sped away. Chief Battiste stayed out a little longer answering questions about his department’s integrity. He said, “I’m going to take these stars off my collar one day and when I take these stars off my collar, people will recognize me for the person that I am, not necessairly just because the stars that I had on my collar.”

Chief Battiste encouraged all protesters to go home as night fell and said they could march again on another day if needed.

