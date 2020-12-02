Mobile Mask: The Order of Many Faces 2021 parade, ball canceled

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Many Faces joins a long list of other parades and balls canceled out of concern for COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories