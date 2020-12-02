Mobile Mask: The Order of Many Faces 2021 parade, ball canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Airforce officer from Foley killed in the line of duty will be honored this weekend in a special ceremony in Texas. Lt. Col. Mark Stratton was a graduate of Texas A&M. This weekend a medical unit will be named in his honor.

Inside Rooter’s restaurant in downtown Mobile, there are pictures of Lt. Col. Mark Stratton hanging on the wall. Restaurant owner and the airman's younger brother Frankie Little says his big brother was everything.