Mobile Mask: Saraland’s Krewe of Sparta proposes ‘inside-out’ parade

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Mask, Saraland’s Krewe of Sparta is suggesting an alternative parade to adhere to health guidelines amid the pandemic.
Mobile Mask says the Saraland City Council approved the event and Mobile City Council may actually be entertaining an idea similar to the one mentioned.
