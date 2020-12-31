Mobile Mask: Order of Olympia forced to cancel coming out, now cancels parade due to pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brand new organization is now canceling its parade event altogether after having to call off its February 13th coming out announcement.

We’ve remained optimistic and moved ‘full steam ahead’ up until this point. However, in light of this new world we currently reside, we believe the safety of our members and fellow citizens takes the highest priority. As much as we hate to give up our dream of parading and balling our very first year, we now find ourselves unable to work within the constraints set forth. With the vast majority of our membership in favor of extending our Inaugural Year into the 2021-2022 Carnival Season, we must at this time, make the inevitable decision and announce our intentions to cancel this year’s parade and ball until it is safe for all to enjoy. We cannot express deeply enough our profound gratitude to those other organizations who cheered and supported us during this founding year… and with that we are now looking forward to continued growth of this Sisterhood in 2021-2022, and we wish you all a safe, healthy and happy New Year! The Order of Olympia

The Order of Olympia really looked forward to showcasing its new group at the 2021 parade and ball, however, the safety of the public is far more important to the organization.

