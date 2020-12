MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Mask posted on social media Thursday announcing the Order of Athena has canceled its 2021 Mardi Gras parade and reception.

The parade and ball were both scheduled for Fat Tuesday, February 16.

CANCELED: The Order of Athena has canceled its parade and reception, both scheduled, of course, for Fat Tuesday, February 16. pic.twitter.com/WC5Hs0qD3K — Mobile Mask (@MobileMask) December 31, 2020

Watch above for video from last year’s Order of Athena parade.

