Mobile Mask: New Bellingrath Mardi Gras lighted figures to be placed in Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mask say its idea is coming to light with plans for the new Bellingrath Mardi Gras lighted figures to be added to Mardi Gras Park.
Organizers intend to set up the figures on Feb. 3rd.
BREAKING: It’s going to happen! Yesterday, I told you that I had an idea about putting some of the new Bellingrath Mardi Gras lighted figures in Mardi Gras Park, and y’all responded very positively. What I didn’t tell you is that I approached a couple of entities (including Bellingrath) a few weeks ago with that idea. They have been talking and meeting about it since then. Watching that process from the outside, I felt like it had reached a threshold, so I posted it here yesterday to let y’all have some input. Last night, I was told – IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN! There’s still details to be worked out, of course, but the current plan is to set the figures up on February 3. We’re talking at least 14 figures, but perhaps even more. Think how great that’s going to look at night with our giant official City of Mobile Mardi Gras Tree! There will be 24-hour security while the lights are out there. I want to thank Bellingrath Gardens & Home, Visit Mobile, the Downtown Mobile Alliance, the City of Mobile Parks Department, and City Councilman John Williams and so many others for making this happen.Mobile Mask