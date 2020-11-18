Mobile Mask: More organizations cancel 2021 Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More local Mardi Gras organizations are canceling 2021 parades over COVID-19 concerns, according to Mobile Mask.

Mobile Mystical Revelers have canceled its daytime parade in downtown Mobile, which had been scheduled for Saturday, February 6.

Order of LaShe’s and Krewe of Marry Mates have also canceled their parades. KOMM was scheduled to parade on February 6. OOL was scheduled to parade on February 9.

Mobile Mask posted the following on Facebook:

CANCELED: According to the President of Mobile Mystical Revelers, that organization has canceled its daytime parade in downtown Mobile, which had been scheduled for Saturday, February 6. One problem, the President said, was that his group would not be able to rent any Order of Polka Dots floats this year because OOP already canceled. MMR rolls behind the Mobile Mystics and does not host a Mardi Gras ball. Mobile Mask Facebook page

CANCELED: Two more downtown Mobile parading organizations have canceled their Mardi Gras balls and parade. The Presidents of the Order of LaShe’s (pictured below from 2020) and the Krewe of Marry Mates told Mobile Mask yesterday that they have canceled their 2021 Mardi Gras events. KOMM was scheduled to parade Saturday, February 6, behind the Maids of Mirth and the Order of Butterfly Maidens. Those organizations have not made any announcements recently. OOL was scheduled to parade and have their ball on Tuesday, February 9. The OOL President said the Board made the decision Sunday night after input from the membership. “There were many factors in this decision,” the President said. “We worked hard to make this happen, but we just couldn’t.” In the end, both Presidents said, the health of their members and guests was not worth the risk. Mobile Mask Facebook page

