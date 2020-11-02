Mobile Mask: Le Krew de Beinville cancels Joe Cain parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Mask, Le Krewe de Bienville voted Sunday night to cancel their late-afternoon parade on Joe Cain Day, which had been scheduled for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Mobile Mask said the president of LKDB said the decision was made after a “lengthy discussion.” In the end, he said, the group simply did not want to risk anyone’s health, Mobile Mask said.

“We’re looking forward to 2022, when we’ll be stronger and better,” the President told Mobile Mask.

The organization stopped hosting a formal ball a couple of years ago, and that has not changed. LKDB joins the Order of Polka Dots as the only two downtown Mobile parades so far to cancel for the 2021 Carnival season, according to Mobile Mask.

