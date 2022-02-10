MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Before you head downtown this Mardi Gras season, know the rules about where you can and can’t park.

The Mobile Police Department posted a video explaining the temporary parking rules in place for parades.

Courtesy: MPD

Signs are posted along the parade routes letting you know parking is not allowed two hours before, during and after each parade. Your vehicle will be towed if you park along the route during these times.

“Please be mindful that officers will be strictly enforcing vehicles parked in the towaway zones,” Corporal Katrina Frazier said in the video.

Officers will also be monitoring for anyone who parks illegally and blocks fire hydrants, sidewalks or driveways.

Towed vehicles will be taken to a temporary impound lot near Fort Conde at Royal Street and Monroe Street. Vehicles not retrieved by 11 p.m. the night of the parade will be moved to the impound facility behind the department’s training academy at 1251 Virginia Street.

It’ll cost $150 to get your vehicle back from either lot. MPD says only cash, debit cards and credit cards will be accepted. You’ll need to show a valid license, proof of ownership and proof of insurance.

The City of Mobile offers this helpful map for folks looking for places to park.