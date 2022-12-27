MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.