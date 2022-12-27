MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

OrganizationLocation Date
Queens With DreamsThe GroundsSaturday, Jan. 7
Port City SecondlinersThe GroundsFriday, Jan. 13
SpinstersCedar Street Social ClubSaturday, Jan. 14
The SirensCountry Club of MobileFriday, Jan. 20
Carnival Krewe du RueThe CalirojaéSaturday, Jan. 21
Domino Double RushAthelstan ClubSaturday, Jan. 21
EtruscansMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 21
Krewe de la DauphineBayou La Batre Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 21
NereidesFort WhitingFriday, Jan. 27
Order of OsirisMobile Convention CenterFriday, Jan. 27
Joy of LifeDaphne Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 28
Krewe of PhoenixFort WhitingSaturday, Jan. 28
La Luna ServanteMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 28
Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.Abba Shrine CenterSaturday, Jan. 28
Mystic DJ RidersElks Lodge 108 on DIPSaturday, Jan. 28
Why Not KnightsEastern Shore Art CenterSaturday, Jan. 28
Conde CavaliersMobile Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 3
Order of DragonsCountry Club of MobileFriday, Feb. 3
Conde ExplorersMobile Convention CenterSaturday, Feb. 4
Krewe of Mullet MatesOak Hollow FarmSaturday, Feb. 4
Mystics of the BayDaphne Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 4
New MobiliansMobile Country ClubSaturday, Feb. 4
Order of the Rolling RiverCoastal Response CenterSaturday, Feb. 4
PharaohsExpo HallSaturday, Feb. 4
PierrettesMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 4
Order of Polka DotsMobile Civic CenterThursday, Feb. 9
Apollo’s Mystic LadiesDaphne Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 10
Order of IncaMobile Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 10
Order of Mardi Gras MaskersFort WhitingFriday, Feb. 10
Knights of Ecor RougeFairhope Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 11
Krewe of GoatsWilliam Clark Family Life CenterSaturday, Feb. 11
Krewe of Marry MatesExpo HallSaturday, Feb. 11
Maids of MirthCrown HallSaturday, Feb. 11
Mobile MysticsMobile Convention CenterSaturday, Feb. 11
Deaf Mystics of GalaxiesMobile Civic Center East ExhibitSaturday, Feb. 11
Order of Butterfly MaidensFort WhitingSaturday, Feb. 11
Order of HebeHoliday Inn DowntownSaturday, Feb. 11
Order of JunoMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 11
Neptune’s DaughtersMobile Civic CenterSunday, Feb. 12
Order of IsisFort WhitingSunday, Feb. 12
Order of Many FacesMalaga InnSunday, Feb. 12
Order of VenusMobile Convention CenterMonday, Feb. 13
Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic CenterTuesday, Feb. 14
Order of OlympiaExpo HallTuesday, Feb. 14
Fifty Funny FellowsMobile Civic CenterWednesday, Feb. 15
Mystic Stripers SocietyMobile Civic CenterThursday, Feb. 16
Crewe of ColumbusMobile Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 17
Knights of MobileTillman’s Corner Community CenterFriday, Feb. 17
Maids of JubileeFairhope Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 17
MAMGA Grand Marshal’s BallConvention CenterFriday, Feb. 17
ThaliansEzell HouseFriday, Feb. 17
ComradesFort WhitingSaturday, Feb. 18
Krewe du CirqueFoley Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 18
MLK Monday MysticsThe LocaleSaturday, Feb. 18
Mystics of PleasureGulf State Park LodgeSaturday, Feb. 18
Mystics of TimeMobile Convention CenterSaturday, Feb. 18
Order of AngelsHoliday Inn DowntownSaturday, Feb. 18
Original DragonsThe GroundsSaturday, Feb. 18
Krewe of SpartaSteele Creek LodgeSaturday, Feb. 18
The Shadow BaronsDaphne Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 18
Order of MythsDowntownSunday, Feb. 19
Prichard Carnival AssociationThe CalirojaéSunday, Feb. 19
Infant MysticsMobile Civic CenterMonday, Feb. 20
Order of DovesThe LocaleMonday, Feb. 20
Order of Mystic MagnoliasFairhope Civic CenterMonday, Feb. 20
Knights of RevelryMobile Civic CenterTuesday, Feb. 21
Order of AthenaAbba Shrine CenterTuesday, Feb. 21