MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Marathon is returning this weekend with a new course. The run will continue to support adults with intellectual disabilities in Mobile. The First Light Community is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of runners to downtown Mobile this weekend.

The run supports programs for adults with disabilities in Mobile. This week a small group was putting together the medals for the runners.

This year the course is changing. The full marathon will be two laps of the half marathon course–so runners will not go as far as West Mobile and it may be an easier course compared to previous years.

The run raises money for the First Light Community, formerly L’arche Mobile–they are committed to people with special needs.

“We try to create a family home for folks. So when we started the marathon, it was a way of raising money. Obviously, we rely on donations for our sustainability, but also to get the word out,” said First Light Community Director Marty O’Malley.

It’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. It used to be held in conjunction with New Year’s but it’s been moved to later in January to get more people involved with the event. It will be this Sunday morning in downtown.

They’re still looking for volunteers to make the marathon run smoothly.

You can go to the Mobile Marathon Facebook page for information on the run or how to volunteer.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can check out the First Light Community Site or The First Light Community Facebook page.